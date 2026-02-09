Nancy Guthrie: The latest on the investigation into Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s disappearance

TUCSON, Ariz. — The search for clues into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie continues a week after she was taken from her home.

Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, and the “Today” show anchor’s siblings released a new video statement where she said, “We received your message,” and “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.” The statement was posted after Tucson television station KOLD received a message concerning Nancy Guthrie’s apparent abduction, The Associated Press reported.

The “Today” show noted that it is not clear if the family is addressing the purported ransom notes or another message in their short statement.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI continue their investigation, but the sheriff said that it would not provide details on the follow-up searches at several locations.

The sheriff posted on X that it will remain at Nancy Guthrie’s home for security, at her family’s request.

At the request of the Guthrie family, PCSD will maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security. Media & the public are reminded to follow all traffic & private property laws. No trespassing is allowed on the Guthrie property. Violations are subject to enforcement. — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 8, 2026

The sheriff’s office said in an email, “Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to the case,” the AP reported.

Officials, however, have said that blood found on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch matched her DNA.

One concern is that Nancy Guthrie has been without her medication, which her family said she needs to live. Officials have been contacting pharmacies and local hospitals to see if anyone has tried to get the medication for her, CNN reported.

