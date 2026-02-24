Nancy Guthrie search: Savannah Guthrie announces $1M reward

Savannah Guthrie has announced her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for three weeks.

The “Today” show anchor posted on social media that the reward of up to $1 million would be paid “only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case.”

The FBI is also offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to Nancy Guthrie or an arrest while an additional $102,500 reward is being offered through Tucson Crime Stoppers, NBC News reported.

In the message, Savannah Guthrie said that she and her family “still believe in a miracle,” but also said, “We also know she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she lives, and is dancing in heaven, with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce — and with our daddy.”

The reward was offered after consulting law enforcement, Fox News reported.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, is believed to have been taken from her home overnight Feb. 1. She was last seen at her home on Jan. 31, The Associated Press reported.

No suspect or persons of interest have been named by police, according to Fox News. Officials have released doorbell camera footage showing a masked person on the elder Guthrie’s front steps.

In addition to the million-dollar reward, Savannah Guthrie announced a $500,000 donation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, CNN reported.

