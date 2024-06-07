Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic rings installed on Eiffel Tower

PARIS — With less than two months, Paris is looking a bit more Olympic.

The Eiffel Tower is sporting a new set of rings, the five Olympic rings to be exact. They were mounted on the landmark on the 50-day mark until the games begin, The Associated Press reported.

Olympic organizers said they were mounted between the first and second floors of the historic structure.

The Olympic rings are now live in Paris, displayed on our most iconic monument: the Eiffel Tower. Created by ArcelorMittal and coordinated with the Eiffel Tower, this giant installation will illuminate the City of Lights from now until the end of the Games.… pic.twitter.com/tIaeQYkf2V — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) June 7, 2024

“It is wonderful. There are a lot of emotions, and we can feel that things are happening. With the Olympic Torch Relay traveling across the country and now with the unveiling of the Olympic rings, it will transform the face of Paris and rally the entire nation for these memorable Olympic Games.” Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said.

The display on the south side of the tower overlooking the Seine River, was made of recycled French steel.

Each ring is 30 feet in diameter, weighing 30 tons total. The rings will be lit with 100,000 LED bulbs through the Paralympic games.

The Seine will be the scene of a boat parade carrying the Olympians through the city to the games’ opening ceremony on July 26, the AP reported.

The Eiffel Tower will serve as a backdrop for several events including the men’s and women’s volleyball games which will be held at the foot of the tower at the temporary Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Each medal for both the Olympics and Paralympics will have a small piece of iron from the tower embedded in it, the AP reported.

