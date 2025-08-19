Pediatrics group breaks with CDC Covid-19 vaccine guidelines; recommends shots for young children

Despite changes by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics released its guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines and children.

The CDC recommends that children from 6 months to 17 years old get a COVID-19 shot after “shared clinical decision-making.”

The change was made in May, when Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said healthy children should not receive the vaccine, The Washington Post reported.

However, the AAP advises that all children from 6 months to 23 months should get the vaccine unless there is an allergy to the vaccine or its ingredients, CNN reported.

Children from 2 years to 18 years should get a single dose of the vaccine if they’re at high risk, residents of long-term care facilities, have never been vaccinated against the virus or live with people who are at high risk, the AAP advised.

For those who are not in the above groups, parents can decide whether or not to vaccinate, the AAP said in its advisory.

While it publishes its own vaccine recommendations, the organization usually does not go against those set by the CDC.

The AAP released its vaccine advisory in advance of the upcoming respiratory season, The Washington Post reported.

