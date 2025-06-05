Planet Fitness launches high school summer pass for fifth year

Kids may be out of school and don’t have gym class for the next few months, but that doesn’t mean they can’t work out.

Planet Fitness is once again offering free summer membership through its annual High School Summer Pass.

For the fifth year, the summer pass will allow students ages 14 to 19 to work out at a Planet Fitness location for free.

The pass is valid now through Aug. 31.

You can register online or in a club. Keep in mind that you can only work out at the location you select, according to the registration site.

Students will be able to access strength training equipment, stretching spaces, free fitness training from certified trainers, and teen-specific workouts, among other perks.

Planet Fitness started the program in 2019 and has waived about $300 million in fees, while helping "millions of teens establish healthy fitness habits during the summer months, a critical time when many young people lack access to organized physical activities."

