Powerball: Numbers drawn for $1.04B jackpot

For the first time in Powerball history, back-to-back jackpots have topped $1 billion. Monday night’s drawing, for the fourth-largest Powerball prize in the promotion’s history, was for $1.04 billion.

The numbers selected Monday for the grand prize were 12-26-27-43-47 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a grand prize worth $1.08 billion. Monday night’s drawing was the 32nd since the last winner.

If someone wins the big prize on Monday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $478.2 million before taxes.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$1.04 billion (estimated) – Oct. 2, 2023 drawing.

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington

March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia

April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio

July 19 — $1.08 billion — California





