Prince William, Kate Middleton release photo of Princess Charlotte on her 9th birthday

LONDON — The Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday shared a photo of Princess Charlotte on social media in honor of her birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their daughter’s birthday with a photo of her smiling with pink flowers, according to The Associated Press. The photo is credited to the Princess of Wales, CNN reported.

“Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte,” the Prince and Princess of Wales said on Instagram. “Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

Westminister Abbey posted a photo of Princess Charlotte on its social media in honor of her birthday, according to People Magazine. That photo was of the young princess at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation which was nearly a year ago.

“Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy 9th birthday!” Westminster Abbey said in the caption, according to People Magazine. “Her Royal Highness is pictured here at the coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen in the Abbey last year.”

The photo of Princess Charlotte is the second photo that the royal couple has posted on social media recently. According to CNN, the other was for Prince Louis’ sixth birthday. It’s become a tradition for Prince William and Kate to release portraits or photos of their children on their birthdays every year.

There has reportedly been some kind of shift in photo releases from the royal couple following Kate’s recent UK Mother’s Day photo that was found to be digitally altered, CNN reported.

That photo came out just before Princess Kate revealed in a video statement that she was diagnosed with cancer. The diagnosis came after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January at the London Clinic.

Officials did not immediately share details on the nature of the surgery, though they said it was successful and would likely keep her from public duties until after Easter. Catherine did not say what form of cancer she was diagnosed with.

King Charles III, has also been undergoing treatment for cancer.

