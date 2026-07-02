Recall alert: 13K air conditioners recalled

While much of the country is in the middle of a dangerous heat wave, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 13,514 air conditioners.

The agency said the recall affects Amana Window-Room-Air-Conditioners and Through the Wall air conditioners or heat pumps.

The appliances’ heating element may stay energized durign a ground fault, even if it is turned off, posing a risk of burn injuries and fire.

Most of the air conditioners are installed in hotels, apartment buildings and commercial locations, the CPSC said.

The following models are being recalled:

Through the Wall

PBH113J35AA (heat pump)

PBH093J35AA (heat pump)

PBH073J35AA (heat pump)

PBE123J35AA (air conditioner)

PBE093J35AA (air conditioner)

Window-Room-Air-Conditioners (WRAC)

AH183J35AA (heat pump)

AH123J35AA (heat pump)

AH093J35AA (heat pump)

AE183J35AA (air conditioner)

AE123J35AA (air conditioner)

AE093J35AA (air conditioner)

They were sold through direct sales and via heating and cooling dealers nationwide from April 2025 to December 2025 for between $850 and $1,500.

If you have the recalled appliances, you should stop using them and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing for a refund.

You will have to provide contact information, cut the device’s cord and upload a photo of the damaged cord along with a photo of the serial number to get the refund.

For more information, call 855-812-8989 or visit the company’s website.

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