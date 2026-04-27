Recall alert: 170K Land Rovers, Jaguars recalled

Jaguar Land Rover of North America has announced a recall of 170,169 Land Rovers because of a problem with the DC-DC converter.

When the converter fails, the 12-volt system fails to charge and can lead to the complete loss of drive power and the loss of exterior lighting, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The failure is because of an internal fault in the boost control microchip, the agency said.

The following vehicles are part of the recall:

2021-2024

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Discovery

2020-2023

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2019-2024

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2020-2024

Land Rover Range Rover

2020

Land Rover Discovery Sport

2020-2024

Land Rover Defender

2021-2024

Jaguar F-Pace

2021-2022

Jaguar E-Pace mild-hybrid electric vehicles

The company does not have a remedy yet, but one is under development.

Owners will get letters alerting them to the issue after June 12, with a second being sent once a remedy is available, the NHTSA said.

In the meantime, owners of the recalled vehicles can call Land Rover at 800-637-6837. The company’s internal recall numbers are D126 and H575.

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