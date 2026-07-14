Recall alert: 325K Honda Odyssey vans recalled over rearview camera issue

Hundreds of thousands of minivans were recalled due to a problem with their rearview cameras.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 325,588 Honda Odyssey minivans from the 2018-2020 model years because the camera may not display an image when in reverse.

Water can get into the camera, preventing it from working.

Dealers will replace the camera for free, the NHTSA said. The current recall is an expansion of a previous one, 20V438.

Owners are expected to get a letter in the mail alerting them to the issue after Aug. 24.

For more information, owners can call Honda at 888-234-2138. The company’s internal recall number is HOX. The vans’ vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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