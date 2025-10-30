Recall alert: 580K bottles of blood pressure medications recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

More than half a million bottles of a popular blood pressure medication have been recalled because they contain a chemical that could cause cancer.
The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert affecting more than 580,800 bottles of Prazosin Hydrochloride capsules distributed by Teva Pharmaceuticals.
Three dosages are part of the recall: 1 mg, 2 mg and 5 mg.
Prazosin Hydrochloride is used to treat high blood pressure and in off-label usage, can help treat symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, specifically for nightmares and sleep problems, USA Today reported.
The FDA said the medications have an N-nitroso Prazosin impurity C that is higher than the acceptable levels.
The following medication lots are being recalled
Prazosin Hydrochloride, 1 mg capsules, recall number D-0104-2026 (181,659 bottles)
NDC number NDC 0093-4067-01 (100 capsules)
- 3010544A, Exp Date: 10/2025
- 3010545A, Exp Date: 10/2025
- 3010567A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010590A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010601A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010602A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010603A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010652A, Exp Date: 07/2026
- 3010670A, Exp Date: 07/2026
- 3010671A, Exp Date: 07/2026
- 3010678A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010700A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010701A, Exp Date: 08/2026
NDC 0093-4067-10 (1,000 capsules)
- 3010440A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010672A, Exp Date: 07/2026
Prazosin Hydrochloride, 2 mg capsules, recall number D-0105-2026 (291,512 bottles)
NDC 0093-4068-01 (100 capsules)
- 3010398A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010399A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010400A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010401A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010353A, Exp Date: 12/2025
- 3010439A, Exp Date: 01/2026
- 3010388A, Exp Date: 01/2026
- 3010526A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010527A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010591A, Exp Date: 07/2026
- 3010343A, Exp Date: 10/2025
- 3010352A, Exp Date: 11/2025
- 3010468A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010469A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010461A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010629A, Exp Date: 09/2026
- 3010653A, Exp Date: 01/2027
- 3010654A, Exp Date: 02/2027
- 3010679A, Exp Date: 02/2027
- 3010702A, Exp Date: 02/2027
- 3010547A, Exp Date: 04/2026
NDC 0093-4068-10 (1,000 capsules)
- 3010402A Exp Date: 02/2028
- 3010593A, Exp Date: 07/2026
- 3010610A, Exp Date: 09/2026
Prazosin Hydrochloride, 5 mg capsules, recall number D-0106-2026 (107,673 bottles)
NDC 0093-4069-01 (100 capsules)
- 3010403A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010385A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010404A, Exp Date: 02/2026
- 3010405A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010510A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010528A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010354A, Exp Date: 03/2026
- 3010592A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010605A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010611A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010612A, Exp Date: 08/2026
- 3010655A, Exp Date: 02/2027
- 3010703A, Exp Date: 02/2027
NDC 0093-4069-52 (250 capsules)
- 3010430A, Exp Date: 11/2025
- 3010613A, Exp Date: 08/2026
NDC 0093-4069-05 (500 capsules)
- 3010406A, Exp Date: 02/2026
The FDA has classified the recall as a Class II, which is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."
No official guidance has been issued on what to do with the recalled medication, but GoodRx advises people with any recalled medications to check the lot number and contact a pharmacist and prescriber, then throw away the medication, USA Today reported.
