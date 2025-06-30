Trending

Recall alert: 70K BMW vehicles recalled; electric drive motor software can shut down

About 70,800 BMW vehicles have been recalled over an issue with their electric drive motor software.
BMW has recalled more than 70,800 vehicles because the software that controls the electric drive motor can shut down the high-voltage system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the system shut down could cause the vehicles to lose power, increasing the possibility of a crash.

The following vehicles are part of the recall:

  • 2022-2025 i4
  • 2022-2024 IX
  • 2023-2024 I7
  • 2024 I 5

The fix will be a software update done either over the air or by a dealer.

Owners will get a letter in the mail after Aug. 5, but can call BMW customer service at 800-525-7417, the NHTSA said.

