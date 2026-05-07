Recall alert: Crème Brûlée sold at Aldi recalled

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 2,869 cases of Crème Brûlée sold at Aldi in seven states because they may contain glass.

The agency said the recall was issued on April 14 and classified as a Class II recall on April 28.

The Specially SELECTED brand Vanilla Creme Brulee had a UPC of 4099100342826, a product number of 710298-4099100342826 and the best-before or use-by date of 5/9/2026.

It was made by Lactalis Canada, Inc., which is based in Toronto.

The FDA said the products were sold at Aldi locations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York and Virginia.

A Class II recall “is a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

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