Recall alert: Peaches, nectarines, plums recalled over listeria concerns

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of nectarines, peaches and plums over listeria contamination concerns.

The FDA said the fruit was sold in bags or individually in stores nationwide from May 1, 2022, to Nov. 15, 2022, and May 1, 2023, through Nov. 15, 2023.

The individual pieces of fruit had a PLU sticker on them with USA-E-U and the following numbers printed on them:

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

They were also sold in bags with the HMC Farms brand.

Peaches and nectarines were also sold in bags labeled Signature Farms with 6359 printed on a white sticker on the bag.

The fruit was sold to other manufacturers who may have frozen or relabeled it under another brand.

The fruit is past its expiration date and no longer for stores but may still be in freezers. Any fresh whole peaches, plums or nectarines currently sold are not under the recall, the FDA said.

The stores that sold the recalled fruit include:

ACME

Albertsons

Aldi (in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Virginia)

Balducci’s Food Lovers Market

Carrs

Eagle

Haggen

Kings Food Markets

Lucky

Pavillions

Publix

Safeway

Sam’s Club

Shaw’s

Sprouts Farmers Market

Star Market

Vons (in Alaska, Southern California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, Washington, D.C.)

Walmart

If you have the fruit, do not serve or eat it. If you have frozen peaches, plums or nectarines and you are not sure if they are part of the recall, the FDA said you should discard them.

If you know you purchased or received the recalled fruit, you should sanitize any surface that may have come in contact with them, including canning tools, cutting boards, knives, counters, refrigerators, freezers and storage bins.

Listeria can make pregnant women and newborns sick, as well as people who are 65 or older or those with weakened immune symptoms.

Symptoms typically start within two weeks after eating listeria-contaminated food but may start the same day or as late as 10 weeks after being exposed. Mild symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting and diarrhea. More severe symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, the FDA said.

Pregnant women typically have fever, fatigue and muscle aches, but the infection may lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

