Recall alert: Tesla recalls Cybertrucks again

Tesla has issued two more recalls for its 2024 Cybertrucks due to an issue that could cause the front windshield wiper to fail and another that could cause the trunk bed trim to fall off the vehicles.

The recalls, issued June 19, marked the third and fourth for Cybertrucks since the vehicles went on sale Nov. 30, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and The Associated Press.

The recalled vehicles include Cybertrucks manufactured between Nov. 13 and May 26. The windshield issue also affects more vehicles manufactured between May 26 and June 6, according to a safety recall report from the NHTSA.

In all, nearly 11,700 vehicles are being recalled.

The issue impacting the most Cybertrucks is centered on the front windshield wiper motor, which can stop working, increasing the chances of a collision in low visibility. It first came to light in February and was found to have stemmed from the front windshield wiper motor controller getting too much of an electric current during testing.

Tesla will replace the wiper motor on affected vehicles at no cost to drivers.

The second issue is related to a cosmetic applique on the trunk bed trim which may not have been installed correctly, creating the potential that the applique could come off.

“If the applique separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision,” according to a safety recall report.

“A loose applique may create a detectable noise inside the cabin. Separately, the customer may observe the applique coming loose or separating from the vehicle.”

One Cybertruck was found to be missing the applique in December after a vehicle hauler transported it to a Tesla delivery center. No additional issues were found until May 11, when a customer reported a missing applique. Several other cases of loose or detached appliques were discovered in the subsequent weeks, prompting the recall.

Tesla will replace or rework the applique on impacted vehicles at no charge to customers.

Earlier this month, the company said it knew of no collisions or injuries related to either recall. Owners will be notified about both issues by mail on Aug. 18.

