Forecasts

FORECAST: Isolated storms this evening 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We could see one final round of storms mainly north of the metro.
  • As before, any storm tonight could have some gusty winds up to 50 mph.
  • Once this system moves on, we dry things out for the next few days.
  • Sunshine and highs in the 80s.
  • Our next chance for rain arrives on Thursday into Friday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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