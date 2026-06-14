FORECAST: Isolated storms this evening 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We could see one final round of storms mainly north of the metro.

As before, any storm tonight could have some gusty winds up to 50 mph.

Once this system moves on, we dry things out for the next few days.

Sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Thursday into Friday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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