FORECAST: Isolated storms this evening 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We could see one final round of storms mainly north of the metro.
- As before, any storm tonight could have some gusty winds up to 50 mph.
- Once this system moves on, we dry things out for the next few days.
- Sunshine and highs in the 80s.
- Our next chance for rain arrives on Thursday into Friday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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