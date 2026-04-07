Reports: Amazon, USPS reach new package delivery deal

Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service have reached a new package-handling agreement, according to published reports. The deal will keep roughly 80% of Amazon’s previous delivery volumes with the USPS, The Wall Street Journal reported.

An earlier proposal had reduced the number of packages Amazon ships through the Postal Service by two-thirds by this fall, the newspaper reported. The tentative new agreement results in only a 20% reduction.

Reuters was the first outlet to report the deal.

USPS warned last month that it could run out of cash by October, adding that Amazon could replace the carrier by expanding its own delivery network, according to Reuters.

The deal must be reviewed and approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal agency that oversees the Postal Service, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Exclusive: Amazon said it reached a new agreement with the US Postal Service on package deliveries https://t.co/K9YOdJbwaa — Reuters (@Reuters) April 6, 2026

Amazon is the Postal Service’s largest customer, with its business comprising nearly 15% of all the packages the USPS delivered during 2025, according to the newspaper.

The new deal would still allow the USPS to deliver more than 1 billion packages for the e-commerce giant.

“We’re pleased to have reached a new agreement with USPS that furthers our longstanding partnership and will let us continue supporting our customers and communities together,” an Amazon spokesman told The Wall Street Journal.

The USPS did not immediately comment about the reported deal. U.S. Postmaster General David Steiner told Reuters in December that USPS delivered about 1.7 billion packages annually for Amazon.

The USPS has operated at a loss for most of the past two decades, The Wall Street Journal reported. It reported a net loss of $9 billion in fiscal year 2025.

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