Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs apologizes after video released of alleged attack of ex-girlfriend Cassie

LOS ANGELES — Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly admitted to attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016 days after video was released of the attack.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he said in an Instagram and Facebook post Sunday, according to CNN.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Combs said, according to The Associated Press.

“I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry,” he added, according to CNN.

“I’m truly sorry,” Combs captioned the video.

On Friday, CNN released a video of the attack, according to the AP. The video was from 2016. It reportedly showed Combs in a white towel attacking Cassie (Cassandra Ventura). Cassie was dating Combs at the time and was one of his proteges.

“The video “has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said Friday after the video was released, according to NBC News.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released a statement on Instagram Friday after the video’s release, according to CNN.

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” the statement reads, according to CNN.

“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services,” the district attorney’s office said.

In November, Cassie sued Combs over sexual, physical and emotional abuse that took place over a few years. According to the AP, the lawsuit was dropped the next day.

Combs has since been facing other lawsuits including a a federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation. That investigation led to a raid of his homes in Miami and Los Angeles.

Combs has denied the allegations of the lawsuits, the AP reported.

