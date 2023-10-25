SeaWorld San Diego welcomes first emperor penguin chick in 13 years

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 13 years, an emperor penguin chick has hatched at SeaWorld San Diego.

According to a news release from the Southern California theme park, the emperor penguin chick was hatched on Sept. 12. The new addition has been healthy on her steady diet of fish and “fish milkshakes,” the release stated.

“Her little chirps have already stolen the hearts of our aviculture team and we can’t wait for our guests to enjoy her as well!” park officials said.

The last time an emperor penguin hatched at SeaWorld San Diego was in 2010, KGTV reported.

Park officials said SeaWorld is the only place in the Western Hemisphere where emperor penguins can be found outside Antarctica, according to the television station. The species has a threatened designation under the Endangered Species Act.

The chick had a beak malformation and had to be incubated in her egg by SeaWorld’s Aviculture team, Fox News reported.

That meant the chick had to be hatched by hand by SeaWorld San Diego’s veterinary and zoo staff, according to the news outlet. Her malformed beak would have prevented the penguin from pecking through the egg’s thick shell.

“Bringing this chick into the world and ensuring her well-being and survival around the clock has been a very rewarding process for me and the entire SeaWorld Aviculture team,” Justin Brackett, curator of birds at SeaWorld San Diego, told KGTV. “Every decision regarding her well-being was made with the upmost care and consideration by our expert team and veterinary staff. We are looking forward to learning more about her and watching her unique personality develop as she continues to grow.”

Katie Propp, the chief operations officer at Penguins International, told the television station that SeaWorld’s efforts to maintain genetic biodiversity for emperor penguins in its facilities are helping keep the species around for the future despite the habitat hardships.

“Seeing these majestic animals up close and educating the public about the threats they face in the wild is paramount to encourage the public to do something to save their wild counterparts,” Propp told KGTV.

The park is holding a contest to name the chick. The candidates are Pearl, Pandora and Astrid. The contest ends on Oct. 31.

“We’ve seen a lot of penguin babies over the years, but an emperor penguin chick is always one of the most exciting things we’ll do all year,” Brackett said in a video posted on Facebook. “Potentially all decade.”