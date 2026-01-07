Shooting involving ICE agent in Minneapolis amid immigration crackdown; one dead

MINNEAPOLIS — ,

The Associated Press reported that an agent fatally shot a woman who was trying to run over officers with her car, according to a post from the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said that the agent “fired defensive shots.”

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 7, 2026

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on X that he was aware of the incident, calling for federal immigration agents to leave the city.

I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

Gov. Tim Waltz has called for calm in light of the situation, the Star Tribune reported.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem said that the agency sent 2,000 extra ICE agents to the area over the past two days, escalating “Operation Metro Surge,” according to the newspaper.

Police officers, along with federal agents, are on the scene, responding to protests.

At one point, a chemical spray was deployed on the crowd after they threw snowballs toward agents and federal vehicles, the Star Tribune reported.

