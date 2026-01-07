Trending

Shooting involving ICE agent in Minneapolis amid immigration crackdown; one dead

Federal Enforcement Immigration Minnesota A bullet hole is seen in the windshield as law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting involving federal law enforcement agents, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Baker) (Tom Baker/AP)
The Associated Press reported that an agent fatally shot a woman who was trying to run over officers with her car, according to a post from the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said that the agent “fired defensive shots.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on X that he was aware of the incident, calling for federal immigration agents to leave the city.

Gov. Tim Waltz has called for calm in light of the situation, the Star Tribune reported.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem said that the agency sent 2,000 extra ICE agents to the area over the past two days, escalating “Operation Metro Surge,” according to the newspaper.

Police officers, along with federal agents, are on the scene, responding to protests.

At one point, a chemical spray was deployed on the crowd after they threw snowballs toward agents and federal vehicles, the Star Tribune reported.

