Shots fired at US consulate in Toronto

Police in Canada are investigating shots fired near the U.S. consulate in Toronto.

No one was hurt, but police said they had received calls around 5:30 a.m. that someone had opened fire at the consulate, The Associated Press reported.

Toronto Police said a Honda CR-V was driving west on Dundas Street West, turned south onto University Avenue, and stopped in front of the building. Two men got out of the vehicle and fired several times, then got back into the car and drove away.

They said in a news release, “when officers arrived, they located evidence consistent with a firearm discharge, including damage to the glass and door of the building, as well as shell casings at the scene.”

The New York Times said there were at least two marks on the glass door at the building’s main entrance.

Officials are trying to identify the two men.

No motive has been released, CBS News reported.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement, “The shooting that took place at the U.S. consulate early this morning is an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbors,” the AP reported.

“Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behavior,” he added.

The U.S. State Department told CBS News that it was aware of the incident and is monitoring the situation.

The shooting came days after two synagogues in the city were hit by gunfire. It is not known if the shootings at the houses of worship and the consulate are connected.

Heavy police presence was sent to the U.S. and Israeli consulates in Toronto on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred after demonstrations were held outside the U.S. consulate against the military attack on Iran, The New York Times reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group