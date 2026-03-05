Six Flags to sell seven parks in North America

Six Flags is getting a bit smaller.

The amusement park company announced the sale of seven locations.

EPR Properties has entered an agreement with Six Flags to purchase seven parks.

Six of the parks are in the U.S., while the seventh is in Canada.

The parks being sold are:

Valleyfair, Minneapolis, Minn.

Worlds of Fun, Kansas City, Mo.

Michigan’s Adventure, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston, Galveston, Texas

Six Flags St. Louis, St. Louis, Mo.

Six Flags Great Escape, Queensbury, N.Y.

Six Flags La Ronde, Montreal, Quebec

The deal is worth about $331 million, the company said in a news release.

“By focusing our resources on the parks that we believe have the highest growth potential, we expect to drive operating leverage, expand margins and accelerate our cash flow generation,” Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said in the news release.

EPR will run the six U.S. locations with Enchanted Parks while the Canadian property will be run with La Ronde Operations, Inc.

EPR will use the Six Flags brand through the end of the year, and the deal is not expected to affect guests during the transition, meaning operating hours, season passes, and other privileges that span the portfolio will remain unchanged this year, Six Flags said.

Six Flags plans to operate its other 34 parks in North America for the 2026 season.

The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of the first quarter or the start of the second quarter.

