Some Chiefs fans may require amputations after freezing temperatures at NFL playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some fans who were at the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins game in January suffered frostbite from the -4 degree Fahrenheit temperature that day in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs and Dolphins game was one of the fourth-coldest football games in the history of the NFL, USA Today reported. It was so cold that day that the Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid’s mustache had icicles on it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ helmet also shattered.

The Chiefs beat the Dolphins in the Wild Card game 26 to 7, NBC News reported.

The game started at -4 degrees Fahrenheit with a -27 wind chill at kickoff, according to WDAF.

A spokesperson from the Kansas City Fire Department said that many fans at the same suffered frostbite and hypothermia-related injuries, USA Today reported. 12 of those people had to have amputation procedures, according to The Associated Press. Most of the amputations were for fingers and toes.

The Research Medical Center that it expected to have to do more surgeries over the next few weeks, the AP reported. The University of Kansas Hospital did not have to do any amputation surgeries but did treat some fans for frostbite.

