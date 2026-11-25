LOS ANGELES — Steven Hack, an original cast member in the Broadway production of “Cats” who also appeared in numerous television series during his career, died on Nov. 19. He was 68.

Hack died in Los Angeles after a “sudden and unexpected cardiac event,” Interact Theatre Company, which the actor helped found, confirmed on social media.

“Steven was a gifted and versatile performer, a superb graphic artist, and a cherished member of our artistic family,” the company wrote on Instagram. “His creativity and talent helped shape Interact in its earliest years, and his artistry, humor, warmth, and generous spirit enriched everything he touched.”

In 1982, Hack joined the original production of “Cats” as an understudy, Deadline reported. During his five years with the musical production, he played the roles of Mungojerrie, Carbucketty and Coricopat.

He also had the role of Greg in “A Chorus Line” and was with the company when it returned to Broadway for its record-breaking 3,389th Broadway performance on September 29, 1983, according to the entertainment news website.

On television, Hack landed roles on “American Horror Story,” “Seinfeld,” “Ratched,” “Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital,” Variety reported. He also appeared in “Amsterdam,” “Angelyne,” “Pam and Tommy” and “The West Wing.”

Hack was born on April 20, 1958, in St. Louis, Deadline reported. He studied at the California Institute of the Arts and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

He made his professional acting debut in an uncredited role as one of the teen dancers in the 1978 film “Grease,” Deadline reported. He can be seen doing backflips during the state fair scene while lead actors John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John sang and danced to “We Go Together!” the entertainment news website reported.

Shortly after “Grease,” Hack made his off-Broadway debut in the musical “Coolest Cat in Town,” according to Deadline.

©2026 Cox Media Group