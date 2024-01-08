Tiger Woods announces end of partnership with Nike

After nearly three decades, golfing icon Tiger Woods said his partnership with Nike is coming to an end.

Woods signed with the sportswear giant in 1996 after turning pro at the age of 20, according to ESPN and NBC Sports. He has worn Nike gear during all of his 15 major titles and 82 PGA Tour victories, SB Nation reported.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said Monday in a post on social media. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.”

He thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight, the company’s employees and other athletes he’s worked with as part of the partnership.

“People will ask if there is another chapter,” he said. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter.”

Rumors had earlier swirled that Woods’ endorsement partnership with Nike might be coming to an end. When asked last month about whether the end was near, Woods told reporters, “I’m still wearing their product,” the Oregonian reported.

He has signed multiple deals with Nike, most recently inking a 10-year contract in 2013 worth around $200 million, according to the newspaper.

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking,” Nike said in a post on social media following Woods’ announcement. “You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful.”

Next month, Woods will be in Los Angeles to host The Genesis Invitational. He is expected to play in the tournament, according to Sports Illustrated.

