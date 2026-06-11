Shattered glass rains down in Uptown; no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE — New video shows shattered glass scattered across an uptown patio where people were eating lunch Wednesday afternoon.

Witness Richard Guevara said he heard a loud crash and then saw glass falling from one of the top floors of a tower at Trade and Tryon.

He told Channel 9 he was sitting on the sidewalk when broken glass landed right in front of him, and he feels fortunate he wasn’t hurt.

Guevara shot video on his phone showing glass covering the ground next to his table.

He said he heard the impact first, then looked up to see fragments falling and people running from the area.

When Channel 9 arrived a couple of hours later, the window near the top of the building was still shattered, and crews were vacuuming debris from the plaza below.

Management for the building has not responded to questions about what caused the window to break.

Guevara said the moment felt serious, even frightening, and that some people online didn’t understand how alarming it was.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it did not receive any calls to that location, and MEDIC said it was not dispatched for any injuries.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the building around 6 p.m., and the window had already been repaired.

Guevara said he’ll be more aware of his surroundings from now on, especially around tall buildings.

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