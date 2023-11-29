Tony-winning actress Frances Sternhagen dies at 93

Tony-winning actress Frances Sternhagen known for her roles on “Cheers” and “Sex and the City” died at the age of 93.

Sternhagen’s son, Tony Carlin, confirmed her death, according to the New York Times. She died Monday at her house in New Rochelle, New York.

“Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday,” Carlin wrote in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Sternahgen was born on Jan. 13, 1930, in Washington D.C, according to Deadline. She went to Vasser College and the Catholic University of America. She studied acting at the Perry Mansfield School of the Theatre and New York City’s Neighborhood Playhouse.

Her debut on Broadway was as Miss T. Muse in “The Skin of Our Teeth,” in 1955, Deadline reported.

Sternhagen was known for her roles as the grandmother of Dr. Carter on “ER” and as Cliff’s mother on “Cheers,” according to Variety. She had a recurring role on “Sex and the City” as Trey’s mother, Bunny MacDougal. She also appeared as Kyra Sedgwick’s mother in “The Closer,” Deadline reported.

Sternhagen was nominated for Emmys for performances in “Cheers” and “Sex and the City,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She starred in a variety of films including “Outland,” “Misery,” “Julie and Julia,” “Starting Over,” “Independence Day” and “Doc Hollywood,” Variety reported.

Sternhagen received her first Tony in 1974 for her work in Neil Simon’s “The Good Doctor,” the Hollywood Reporter reported. She won another Tony in 1995 for her role in the revival of “The Heiress.”

She also received a Tony nomination in 1979 for the Broadway production of “On Golden Pond,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. She originated the role of Ethel Thayer that Katharine Hepburn played in the movie. She was nominated again in 1996 for her role in “Equus,” in 1972 for “Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” in 1978 for “Angel” and in 2002 for “Morning’s at Seven.”

