Truck hauling 11,000 pounds of KitKat bars overturns on Mississippi interstate

BRANDON, Miss. — Candy is dandy -- but not when it is strewn across a highway.

An 18-wheel tractor-trailer hauling approximately 11,000 pounds of KitKat bars overturned on a Mississippi interstate on Monday, WLBT reported.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on the entrance ramp of Exit 56 -- the U.S. 80 exit on Interstate 20.

Authorities said the tractor carrying the candy bars disconnected from the cab and rolled onto the westbound lane of I-20, WLBT reported.

The right shoulder of the highway by the entrance ramp was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up the cargo of the crunchy candy bars, made of waffles and covered with chocolate.

No injuries were reported, WLBT reported.

Brandon is located about 13 miles east of Jackson, Mississippi’s state capital.

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