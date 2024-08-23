Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service places several agents on administrative duties

Several members of the Secret Service have been placed on leave after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump more than a month ago.

Trump was wounded in the ear when a gunman opened fire during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

One member of his personal protective team and four members of the Pittsburgh field office have been placed on leave, Fox News reported.

One of those includes the special agent in charge.

The Secret Service’s internal affairs division is investigating the assassination attempt, CBS News reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





