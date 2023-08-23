Trump indictment in Georgia: Rudy Giuliani to surrender to authorities

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Rudy Giuliani, who served as mayor of New York City and as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself in on Wednesday after he, Trump and 17 others were indicted in an investigation into election interference in Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

Giuliani is expected to negotiate his bond before surrendering at Fulton County Jail, WSB reported. A plane believed to be carrying the former mayor landed Wednesday morning at Atlanta’s Dekalb-Peachtree Airport, according to CNN.

Giuliani faces 13 charges, including one count of violating Georgia’s RICO Act and three counts each of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and false statements and writings. He spread claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump and urged Georgia state legislators to toss out the popular vote and hand Trump victory, WSB reported.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden by 11,779 votes, according to the news station.

The former president has said that he plans to turn himself in to face charges on Thursday. Six of his 18 co-defendants have so far surrendered for booking and processing at Fulton County Jail.

On Wednesday, Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith and former Georgia GOP officials Cathy Latham and David Shafer turned themselves in. One day earlier, former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall surrendered at Fulton County Jail.

Several other people also face charges in connection with the investigation, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former Trump attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

Trump has framed the investigation as politically motivated amid the 2024 race for the White House. The former president launched his bid for the GOP presidential nomination last year and, despite his legal woes, several polls have identified him as the front-runner.

