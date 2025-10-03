Tyrese Gibson booked on cruelty to animal charges, released on bond

Actor Tyrese Gibson turned himself in to face charges of animal cruelty.

The “Fast and the Furious” star was booked into the Fulton County Jail and released on $20,000 bond on Friday, WSB reported.

He is accused of allowing his large dogs to roam free in the Buckhead area. The dogs allegedly killed a neighbor’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel on Sept. 18.

Gibson had released a statement earlier, which read he was “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” over the death of the dog named Henry. He said the dogs involved in the attack were removed from his home.

He had said that he was in Los Angeles with family, mourning the death of his father.

Fulton County Animal Services police had a warrant for Gibson’s arrest earlier this week. Fulton County Police Captain Nicole Dwyer said she had spoken with his attorney last week. Gibson had been given several warnings before the warrant was issued and the police tried to cite him, but he wasn’t home, The Associated Press reported.

In a statement to WSB, Gibson, through his attorney, said he had the dogs for security because of alleged stalkers.

"For the past three and a half years, Mr. Gibson has been dealing with stalkers randomly showing up at his home. His only motivation in bringing these dogs into his life was to protect his family and provide peace of mind. These dogs were never trained to be vicious; they never spent a single day in attack training.

“Until this incident, they had never harmed a child, a person, or another dog. This tragic event is shocking and traumatizing for him and his family — and he can only imagine how devastating it has been for the family who lost their pet.

“Since the day he learned of this tragedy, Mr. Gibson has been actively trying to reach out to the family directly to express his sorrow and condolences. He knows nothing can undo their loss, but he wants them to know he is truly heartbroken.

“I had no idea I would ever wake up to this, and I know the family must feel the same way. To the family please know that my heart is broken for you. I am praying for your healing and for your beloved pet, who never deserved this. I remain committed to facing this matter with honesty, responsibility, and compassion."

