Woman loses arm, dies after apparent shark attack in St. Croix

A woman from Minnesota died after an apparent shark attack in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The attack happened on Thursday afternoon as the woman, who was later identified as Arlene Lillis, swam at Dorsch Beach in St. Croix, CBS News reported.

A nurse who had been staying nearby went into the water and tried to help Lillis, The Virgin Island Consortium reported.

Christopher Carroll said he heard screaming and ran from his room to see what had happened. Carroll had been a lifeguard and is currently a nurse, swam to reach the woman, and saw a lot of blood, then realized that she had been attacked by a shark. He towed Lillis back to shore. When he got close to land, he realized just how bad her injuries were, the newspaper reported.

He said Lillis’ arm was gone from the elbow down. She was pale and had blue lips, but was able to tell him her name. He tried to calm her as they made their way back to the beach.

Several other bystanders lifted her out of the water and tried to provide medical help until first responders arrived and took her to a hospital.

She later died of her injuries.

Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. released a statement which read, Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the victim, and with everyone who witnessed this tragedy.”

The statement went on to say, “We have been briefed on the information known at this time, and we are grateful to the bystanders who acted immediately to render aid and to the first responders who worked urgently and bravely in an effort to save her life.”

It is not known what type of shark attacked her, but there are Caribbean reef sharks, hammerheads, lemon sharks, blacktip sharks, nurse sharks and tiger sharks in the region, according to USVI Shark Diving.

© 2025 Cox Media Group