Longest line at Philly airport? Cheesesteaks, not security

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers passing through Philadelphia International Airport on Monday may have expected long security lines. But the longest line was made of cheesesteaks.

Organizers say they achieved a new Guinness World Record for the longest line of cheesesteak sandwiches, with 1,291 lined up inside a departure hall to mark National Cheesesteak Day. The display far surpassed the previous benchmark of 500 sandwiches.

“We went for the world record for the longest cheesesteak in history,” said Clarence LeJeune of MarketPlace PHL, a company that operates airport concessions. “Today we accomplished that goal here in Philadelphia.”

The cheesesteak, which originated in Philadelphia in the early 1900s, is widely considered the city's signature food. LeJeune called it “synonymous” with Philadelphia, alongside its sports culture.

People in black aprons assembled cheesesteaks along tables set up in the walkway between Terminals B and C, filling rolls from silver buckets as they moved past storefronts.

After the record was certified, volunteers handed out the sandwiches to travelers, airport workers and Transportation Security Administration staff, who have been working without pay during the government shutdown.

LeJeune joked there are few hard rules for cheesesteaks, which is part of the "beauty of the experience" — except, he said, "You don't ask for Swiss cheese," referencing a 2003 moment when then-presidential candidate John Kerry drew criticism in Philadelphia for ordering one with Swiss.

Michael Empric, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, said rules require all food used in record attempts to be eaten or donated.

“In this case, they are going to TSA agents who definitely could use some lunch,” Empric said.

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