A skydiving plane crashes in northeastern France, killing all 11 people on board

NANCY, France — A skydiving plane crashed in northeastern France on Sunday, killing all 11 people on board, the region’s prefect said.

The plane crashed near the city of Nancy at 11 a.m., Yves Séguy, the prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, told reporters near the scene of the crash.

It fell “suddenly, in the immediate vicinity of the airfield,” Séguy said, adding that nobody on the ground was hurt.

Emergency services responded immediately and were providing psychological support to several relatives of the victims, he said. Authorities were also collecting witness statements, he said.

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