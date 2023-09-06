2023 The Big 22 Official Rules

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Big 22 Contest (the “Contest”) is open to high school football players who: (i) will be in grades 9–12 during the 2023–2024 school year; (ii) in a North Carolina or South Carolina public or private high school located in the WSOC-TV, Channel 9 Designated Market Area (as defined below); (iii) are nominated by football coaches and/or principals; and (iv) selected in accordance with procedures outlined below. The WSOC-TV, Channel 9 “Designated Market Area” is comprised of the Alexander, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Richmond, Rowan, Stanly, Union, and Watauga counties in North Carolina, and the Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster, and York counties in South Carolina (the “DMA”). Employees of WSOC Television, LLC d/b/a WSOC-TV (“Sponsor”), Cox Media Group, Inc., Terrier Media Buyer, Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to become a Big 22 Contestant (defined below) or to vote. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Note: These Contest Rules and the below eligibility requirements are subject to change based on compliance with any government and/or health regulations and guidance. Sponsor reserves the right to change any aspect of the Contest, including but not limited to eligibility requirements, Contest rules, or the Contest Period. Visit ___ for updated information.

In order to remain eligible for the Big 22 Player of the Year voting, each Big 22 Contestant (as defined below) and Finalist (as defined below) must be currently enrolled and must be actively playing high school football during the 2023 season for a high school within the DMA if there is a season played. If there is a full season played, each Big 22 Contestant and Finalist must play in at least five (5) or more football games in the Fall of 2023 and comply with the athlete’s high school character code. A Big 22 Contestant not playing in at least five (5) games during the 2023 season will be automatically disqualified from the Contest.

3. Nomination Entry Procedures . On or about Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Sponsor will email nomination instructions to football coaches and principals of public and private high schools (grades 9–12) located in the Channel 9 DMA viewing area describing how they can nominate up to five (5) eligible high school football players for the chance to be named one of the top twenty-two (22) high school football players in the Sponsor’s DMA (the “Big 22″).

The Contest will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on May 23, 2023 and end at 5:00 p.m. ET on June 13, 2023 (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Contest.

Complete the following steps during the Contest Period to enter:

Complete all of the required information and follow all instructions on the nomination entry form (each, a “Nomination Entry”); and

Email the completed Nomination Entry to phil.orban@wsoc-tv.com

Sponsor must receive all nomination entries (each, a “Nomination Entry”) by 5:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Maximum one (1) Nomination Entry form submitted per high school . Any Nomination Entry submitted with an invalid email address or contact information may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that high school’s entry and may result in the high school’s disqualification. Altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, illegible, garbled, incomplete, mutilated, postage-due or forged nomination entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive nomination entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Contest eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. All Nomination Entries become the property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of nominations submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Nomination Entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

4. The Big 22 Winner Selection and Notification Process . On or about Tuesday, June 7, 2023, a committee of judges selected in Sponsor’s sole discretion consisting of employees of Sponsor’s Sports Team experienced in high school sports reporting (the “Contest Judges”), will review the Nomination Entries to determine the Big 22 Contestants. The Contest Judges will select the Big 22 Contestants based on the following criteria: (i) the number of times a player has been nominated (20%); (ii) the player’s performance (e.g., statistics) in the 2022 season (20%); (iii) the number and tradition of any colleges recruiting the player (20%); (iv) any conference and state records held by the player (20%); and (v) the player’s value to his team (20%). The nominated players with the twenty-two (22) highest cumulative scores will be named as a potential Big 22 Contestant.

Each potential Big 22 Contestant’s coach and/or principal will be notified during normal business hours on or about Friday, June 9, 2023 at the school’s main telephone number and/or school coach’s cell phone number. The coach and/or principal will notify the potential Big 22 Contestant and Sponsor will work with the coach and/or principal to help ensure that each potential Big 22 Contestant obtains the required parental consent and release form.

In order to be officially designated a “Big 22 Contestant,” the potential Big 22 Contestant must (i) provide Sponsor with the completed parental consent and release form. The failure of a potential Big 22 Contestant to timely return a signed parental consent and release form will result in such potential Big 22 Contestant’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute Big 22 Contestant based upon the next highest score according to the judging criteria described above.

On or about Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and after the required parental consent and release form for each Big 22 Contestant is received by Sponsor, the names of each Big 22 Contestant will be announced on-air on WSOC-TV Channel 9. After the announcement the sponsor will work with the player to have each of the Big 22 Contestants profile available on WSOC-TV’s Contest Website (http://www.wsoctv.com) or via a link to Contest Website on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/wsoctv).

5. The Big 22 Finalist Voting and Selection Process . The top five (5) Big 22 Contestants based on combined public voting and Sports Team selection (described below) will be named as finalists for the Big 22 Player of the Year prize (each, a “Finalist”).

(A) Public Voting . Between 3:00 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, September 8, 2023 and 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 (the “Finalist Voting Period”), visitors to the WSOC-TV’s Contest Website may vote for their favorite Big 22 Contestant by visiting and following the posted instructions. The Website’s database clock will be the official timekeeper for online voting during the Finalist Voting Period. By voting, visitors agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (http:/www.wsoctv.com/visitor_agreement) and Privacy Policy (http://www.wsoctv.com/privacy_policy), and, as applicable, Facebook’s Terms of Use (www.facebook.com/policies/?ref=pf) and Privacy Policy (www.facebook.com/privacy/explanation), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Public votes may also be submitted in writing by providing the Big 22 Contestant’s name on a 3x5 card or piece of paper and sending it to: WSOC-TV, Attn: Phil Orban, 235 West 23rd Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28206. All mail-in votes must be received by the close of the Finalist Voting Period. Any mail-in votes received after the Finalist Voting Period will not be counted. Limi t: one (1) vote per individual envelope.

Limit: nine (9) votes per day, per person per email address/mailing address, regardless of method used to vote. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address. Any attempt by a participant to obtain more than the stated number of votes by using multiple/different email addresses, mailing addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void that participant’s votes. Use of any automated, robotic, or third-party system to participate is prohibited, and will result in votes being disregarded. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive votes due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider.

At the conclusion of the Finalist Voting Period, Sponsor will tally all the votes each Big 22 Contestant received and rank each Big 22 Contestant accordingly. The three (3) Big 22 Contestants with the highest totals of votes will be declared Finalists. Please note that even if a particular Big 22 Contestant is shown as a leader at the close of the Finalist Voting Period, that Big 22 Contestant is not yet a Finalist. All results are unofficial until verified by Sponsor.

(B) Remaining Finalist selection . The remaining two (2) Finalists will be selected by the Contest Judges Team based on the following criteria: (i) statistics for the 2020 season thus far (25%); (ii) great performances during the season (25%); (iii) value and leadership to the team (25%); and (iv) conference or state records set during the 2023 season thus far (25%). In the event there is no football season, the remaining two finalists will be chosen at the discretion of the Contest Judges Team.

6. The Big 22 Player of the Year award Voting and Selection Process . On or about Monday, October 5, 2023 Sponsor will contact the coach of each potential Finalist to ensure that each potential Finalist remains eligible for the Big 22 Player of the Year voting. If a potential Finalist is found to be ineligible, then the Contest Judges will select an alternative potential Finalist based upon the criteria outlined above. Once the Finalists are confirmed, no replacements will be named in the event one of the Finalists is disqualified or elects not to participate in the Player of the Year voting and selection process.

The Player of the Year Voting and Selection Process consists of three components of equal value:

A) Public Voting

B) Contest Judges’ Selection

C) Coaches’ Poll

A) Public Vote. The Public Voting period for the Big 22 Player of the Year will begin on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET and continue until 10:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Monday, October 30, 2023 (the “POY Voting Period”). Visitors to the Contest Website of via the Facebook Link may vote for their favorite Finalist by visiting and following the posted instructions. The Website’s database clock will be the official timekeeper for online voting during the POY Voting Period.

By voting visitors agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and, as applicable, Facebook’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Public votes may also be submitted in writing by providing the Big 22 Contestant’s name on a 3x5 card or piece of paper and sending it to: WSOC-TV, Attn: Amanda Schultz, 235 W 23rd Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28206. All mail-in votes must be received by the close of the POY Voting Period. Any mail-in votes received after the Finalist Voting Period will not be counted. Limit: one (1) vote per individual envelope.

Limit : nine (9) votes per day, per person per email address/mailing address, regardless of method used to vote. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address. Any attempt by a participant to obtain more than the stated number of votes by using multiple/different email addresses, mailing addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void that participant’s votes. Use of any automated, robotic, or third-party system to participate is prohibited, and will result in votes being disregarded. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive votes due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider. All results are unofficial until verified by Sponsor.

At the conclusion of the POY Voting Period, Sponsor will tally all the votes and the Finalist who receives the highest total votes during the POY Voting Period will earn 20 points and each Big 22 Contestant thereafter will receive five (5) fewer points than the previous rank (i.e., the Big 22 Contestant who received the second most votes will earn 15 points, third 10 points, etc.).

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

B) Contest Judges’ Selection. The Contest Judges will rank the Finalists based on the following criteria: (i) statistics for the 2020 season thus far (25%); (ii) great performances during the 2023 season (25%); (iii) value and leadership to the team (25%); and (iv) conference or state records set during the 2020 season thus far (25%). The Finalist ranked first on the Contest Judges’ list will earn 20 points and each Big 22 Contestant thereafter will receive five (5) fewer points than the previous rank. In the event there is no football season, the finalists will be ranked at the sole discretion of the Contest Judges Team.

C) Coaches’ Poll . High School Football Coaches in the WSOC-TV DMA will be polled via an online survey for the POY. The Finalist ranked first in the Coaches’ Poll will earn 20 points and each Big 22 Contestant thereafter will receive five (5) fewer points than the previous rank. Please note: any coach that participates in the Coaches’ Poll is not eligible to vote in the Public vote. Any Public votes received from a coach who participates in the Coaches’ Poll of the POY round will be not be counted.

The Finalist that receives the most combined points from these three components will be named Player of the Year. In the unlikely event of a tie, the POY winner will be selected based upon the Finalist with the highest score from among the following criteria as determined by the Contest Judges: (i) statistics for the 2020 season thus far (25%); (ii) great performances during the 2023 season (25%); (iii) value and leadership to the team (25%); and (iv) conference or state records set during the 2023 season thus far (25%). If there is no football season a tie will be broken based on the Public Vote results.

7. Prize Description .

One (1) POY Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the Player of the Year will be presented a trophy (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $400.00) and receive recognition on-air on WSOC-TV. The high school that the POY attends will receive a Big 22 commemorative plaque (ARV: $50). Total ARV of all POY prizes: $450.00.

Five (5) Finalist Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each of the five (5) Finalists will receive a Big 22 commemorative plaque (ARV: $20.00 per plaque). Total ARV: $100.00.

Total approximate retail value of all prizes to be awarded in the Contest: $550.00.

Sponsor may ask Big 22 Contestants to tape an optional interview with WSOC’s sports team.

8. Winner Notification and Acceptance . The potential POY will be notified on or about Tuesday, October 31, 2023 by Sponsor either by phone or email to the potential POY or to his coach.

In order to claim the prize, potential POY winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within five (5) business days of notice or attempted notice. Potential POY winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned without two (2) business days of issuance. In the event any prize winner is a minor, such prize winner’s parent or legal guardian must complete any required documentation.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, and/or a potential winner’s (or such potential winner’s parent or legal guardian, as applicable) failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon the Finalist that received the next highest number of votes during the POY Voting Period.

To claim his/her POY Prize, on or about November 8, 2023, Sponsor will hold a presentation on location at the POY’s high school (“Presentation”). During the Presentation POY will be awarded the POY Prize.

A FINALIST IS NOT THE POY OR A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF FINALIST’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. The prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable, may not be sold or bartered by winner, are not redeemable for cash, and no substitution of prize is permitted by prize winners. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. The parent or legal guardian will be solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on the prize and will be solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on the prize value, if applicable. The high school that the potential winner attends will be solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on the prize and will be solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value, if applicable.

9. Participation . By participating, coaches, principals, nominees, Big 22 Contestants, voters, and all other participants (collectively, “Participants”) agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, the Contest Judges, and any administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries/votes received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry/vote will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

10. Publicity Release . BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, COX MEDIA GROUP, INC., TERRIER MEDIA BUYER, INC., AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAS THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND/OR TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE THEIR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO THEM. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

11. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

12. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES AND FACEBOOK, INC. FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

13. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the contest, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS CONTEST, INCLUDING THE WEB SITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Contest; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry/VOTING process or the Contest; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest, the processing of entries/VOTES, or the notification of any POTENTIAL NOMINEE, big 22 CONTESTANT, FINALIST, OR poy; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Contest or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

14. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

15. No Affiliation . This Contest is in no way sponsor or administered by Facebook, Inc. All inquiries regarding the Sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor.

16. Sponsor . The Big 22 Contest is sponsored by WSOC Television, LLC d/b/a WSOC-TV. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest Judges regarding the selection of Big 22 Contestants, Finalists and the POY and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Contest. For a list of the Big 22 Contestants (available after December 9, 2020) and/or official contest rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Big 22 Player of the Year “Winner List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Big 22 Contest, 235 W 23rd Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28206. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Amanda Schultz, WSOC-TV, 235 W 23rd Steet, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28206.

