Local Steals & Deals: Boost Your Phone’s Sound With A Mad Man BOOOM Box!

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

A Booom Box With No Cables Required!

The BOOOM Box by Mad Man amplifies your phone's sound up to 10 times without cables, pairing, or Bluetooth. Using inductive coupling, it offers clear stereo sound and is USB rechargeable. It's compatible with most mobile devices and features a soft-touch rubberized coating and includes an AUX port. Available in five colors, it’s easy to use: just place your phone on top for instant sound enhancement!