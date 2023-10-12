Making Strides of Greater Charlotte to host walk for breast cancer

CHARLOTTE — Sponsored content provided American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society will host its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall (4400 Sharon Road).

Funds collected through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer activities, whether online or through the app, help support programs like the American Cancer Society Reach To Recovery® program, which provides someone facing breast cancer with a peer and mentor, and often a friend.

The opening program will begin at 10 a.m. and the walk will begin at about 10:30 a.m.

If you would like to join the walk, participants are encouraged to sign up online before arriving.

Go to makingstrideswalk.org/charlottenc to sign up in advance or call 1-800-227-2345 to register.

For those who are unable to register in advance, registration will begin at the event at 9 a.m. Registration is not required to participate at Making Strides.

Other fundraising opportunities happening in the Charlotte area include:

Oct. 14 — 10th annual A Slice of Hope at Libretto’s Pizzeria

Oct. 14 — Lilly Pulitzer SouthPark Give-Back

Oct. 16 — Rusty bucket Give-Back All Day

Oct. 17 — Dinner with Kurt Coleman presented by Fiore

Oct. 17 — Bingo Night at NoDa Brewing

Oct. 18 — Waterman Fish Bar Neighborhood Night at South End and Lake Norman locations

Oct. 28 — 70fore Golf Challenge at Stonebridge Golf Club

For more information on the walk and other events, click here.

