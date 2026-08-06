Mets rookie Jefry Yan has viral high-flying celebration after striking out his 1st MLB batter

CLEVELAND — New York Mets rookie Jefry Yan jumped high in the air with his feet spread apart, landed on the front of the mound and then slapped the grass with his left hand while briefly going to a knee.

It was an emphatic celebration for the 29-year-old left-hander after striking out the first batter he faced in his major league debut during the Mets' 6-5 win over Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Yan's viral moment came after pinch-hitter Angel Martínez took an 88.7 mph slider for a called third strike to open the Guardians sixth. After the leap and slap, Yan stood straight up with his feet together and lifted both arms over his head.

That was already a signature celebration for Yan, who did the same after striking out a batter in a Mets spring training game earlier this year.

After Martínez struck out, the Guardians loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. But Yan escaped the bases-loaded jam without giving up a run with his second strikeout and an inning-ending grounder.

Yan bounded off the mound, slapping his hand against his glove several times, after the inning ended. Cleveland fans booed as Yan went to the dugout with the Mets ahead 4-3.

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