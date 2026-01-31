I-85 NB shutdown in NC, over 100 vehicles stranded

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Interstate 85 northbound in Kannapolis is shut down following a traffic incident that left more than 100 vehicles stranded on the highway.

#BREAKING: The National Guard has been deployed to help clear over 100 vehicles stuck on I-85 NB in #Kannapolis prior to Lane St. after numerous crashes and stuck tractor trailers. More on @wsoctv #CabarrusCo #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/Q9VoFa3S5A — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) January 31, 2026

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the National Guard has been called to assist with the recovery efforts.

The incident has stalled 30 tractor-trailers among the dozens of vehicles stuck on the roadway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is currently plowing the area to free the motorists, though the highway remains closed to all traffic.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reports it will take several hours of work before the area is cleared and any motorists are able to leave.

