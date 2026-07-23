Panthers OLB Nic Scourton carted off the field with right knee injury on Day 1 of training camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers second-year outside linebacker Nic Scourton was carted off the practice field with a right knee injury during the first day of training camp on Thursday.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said he does not know the extent of the injury. He said Scourton will have an MRI exam.

“I don't want to speculate,” Canales said. “I'm hoping for the best.”

Scourton, a second-round draft pick in 2024 out of Texas A&M, went down on a wet field late in practice during team drills. Players immediately gathered around him on one knee.

Scourton held his hand over his face as he was led into an awaiting cart.

As he was leaving the field, the cart stopped and Canales and every player on the roster individually walked over to hug Scourton before he was taken to the training room.

“They care about each other,” Canales said. “Whenever you’re in a group of people doing something hard together, it has a way of creating a special bond. Between all the workouts and going through a full season and an offseason and all that, it means something to the guys. I’m proud of that.”

Scourton had an outstanding rookie season for the Panthers, playing in 17 games with eight starts. He finished the season with 47 tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hits while developing into a key starter for the NFL's 15th-ranked defense.

Scourton appeared to be engaged in a block with an offensive lineman at the time of the injury.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was near the play at the time, but said he did not see what happened.

He praised Scourton for how quickly he has developed into a leader on defense.

“It's been really cool to see him come into his own," Young said. “He has a super-high motor, has great energy. He's fun to be around. He turns into that different competitor when he's on the field. We feel that during practice. He has raised the level of (intensity at) practice many times. We don't know anything yet (on the injury), but we're just praying for him.”

Canales said the team had enough players to go without Scourton if the injury is bad.

“We've got depth,” Canales said. “That's why we keep bringing in guys. ... If it comes to that (a serious injury) we have guys that we trust.”

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