Party in Spain's government questions co-hosting 2030 World Cup with Morocco after migration crisis

BARCELONA, Spain — The junior partner of Spain's government wants Spain to reconsider hosting the next World Cup with Morocco after the migration crisis in Ceuta, when tens of thousands of people surged across the Moroccan border and into the European enclave last week.

Sumar, a small left-wing party that shares Spain's government with the leading Socialists, presented a motion in the country's Parliament on Wednesday asking Spain's sports authorities to revisit its plan to co-host the 2030 soccer tournament with Morocco and Portugal.

Sumar only has 26 seats in the 350-member Parliament, but its voice is important because it holds ministerial positions in the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has faced criticism from other European Union members for the Ceuta crisis.

The motion would be non-binding. Sumar said it is hoping it can gain more support in the parliament, but beyond the potential backing of other small, left-wing parties, that seems unlikely at this point.

Sánchez has publicly defended the role of Moroccan authorities, saying they were quick to help in the return of almost all the 72,000 people who crossed into Ceuta last week. Some 2,000 people remain in Ceuta, according to Spain's Interior Ministry, including one thousand minors.

But opposition voices and even Spain's defense minister have asked for Morocco to give a more detailed explanation on its response to the crisis, which was fueled by social media posts encouraging people to cross the frontier. More than 80 people died when they tried to swim in a mass crossing around a breakwater and border fence from Morocco into Ceuta, a Spanish city perched on the North African coast, on Thursday and Friday.

Sumar's Nahuel González, one of the parliament members who authored the motion, accused Morocco of using migration flows for political ends.

“The Moroccan state, the Moroccan monarchy, does not respect human rights, it uses migrants to exercise political pressure,” González told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

When asked, González did not clarify if Sumar wants Morocco to not host the World Cup or for Spain to abandon hosting the event.

“We ask that Spain’s sports institutions reconsider this World Cup that is to be shared with Morocco because we believe that we must defend human rights,” González said.

A small party in Portugal’s parliament, Livre, shared the concern. It sent a letter to Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and to the President of the Portuguese Football Federation calling for a reassessment of the World Cup, calling it “unsustainable” after the Ceuta crisis.

The majority of the 2030 World Cup is to be co-hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal, with Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay also due to stage a game each. The South American connection will mark the centenary of Uruguay hosting the first World Cup in 1930.

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Videojournalist Helena Alves contributed from Lisbon, Portugal.

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