PGA Tour CEO Rolapp says new model would expand fields at elite events and restore 36-hole cut

DUBLIN, Ohio — The PGA Tour is making what CEO Brian Rolapp called substantial progress on a revamped model that would restore 36-hole cuts to all the top tournaments.

He said Wednesday the finished product probably won't be ready until 2028 and would be a system "that outlives any player.”

The tour is moving toward a model of two tracks that Rolapp first mentioned in March. The top track for the top performers would be roughly 16 tournaments, not including the majors or postseason. Track 1 would have around 120 to 130 players.

Track 2 would be for those aspiring to get to Track 1. The purses would be smaller and the title sponsors would pay less, though Rolapp sounded confident there would be sponsors willing to spend less for such tournaments. Still under discussion is whether players could move up to Track 1 in the middle of the season depending on their performance, such as winning multiple times.

Key to a new model, Rolapp said, was bringing back the 36-hole cut, which would make sense if the fields are going from 72 players to 120 players or more. The tour now has “signature events” with 72 players and a 36-hole cut at only three such events hosted by golf greats.

“At the end of the day, sports is about how good the athletes are and what the competitive consequences are,” he said. “I think you’ll see that in Track 2. And I think you’ll see people fighting to stay on Track 1. And I think we have lost a lot of that with the smaller field, no-cut events.”

He said the tour wants to get back to the competitive meritocracy that makes golf unique.

Rolapp has leaned on the pillars of scarcity, simplicity and parity since he first appointed a Future Competition Committee in August, leading to speculation that tour would go to a smaller, more streamlined schedule that would create fewer opportunities.

Rolapp painted a different picture Wednesday while meeting with a small group of reporters.

“I think when you see where we land, you’re not going to see that,” he said. "But what you are going to see is an elevation of tournaments. And you’re going to have a collection of Track 1 that are special, that are bigger. I think what we have found as we’ve talked to sponsors both for Track 1 and Track 2, there’s a lot of demand for both. And the price points will be different.

“The bigger events ... not everyone can afford and may not be sort of consistent with their business goals,” he said. “That's great. There’s other price points too for it, and I think there’s plenty of demand for both Track 1 and Track 2 in that regard because there’s definitely people who want to invest different amounts in these events.”

The postseason format also is being revamped. Rolapp said he invited all the PGA Tour's broadcast partners and even those with whom the PGA Tour does not have contracts, such as streaming services, to provide insight into the tour's thinking toward a new media rights deal.

Rolapp has pointed toward June 23 — a day after the next board meeting — for a full update.

“I feel good where we are, but I also had expectations that it wasn’t going to be easy,” Rolapp said. “You don't have a good process if there’s not tension. That means you’re not asking the right questions.”

Still under discussion are details that include which tournaments are going on Track 1 and Track 2, the courses they play and perhaps going to bigger markets the tour is not in, such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Denver and Philadelphia, for example.

There also is the issue of players who defected to LIV Golf, a rival league that has its own set of issues now that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will stop paying for it after this year.

Brooks Koepka ended his LIV contract and took advantage of a program the PGA Tour created that allowed him to return immediately with financial stipulations, such as a $5 million charity donation and no access to PGA Tour equity for five years.

Patrick Reed also is on his way back through his play on the European tour, though he is not eligible for PGA Tour events for one year since his last LIV appearance.

Bryson DeChambeau is a little more complicated, mainly because DeChambeau was among those who kept his name on an antitrust lawsuit against the tour.

Rolapp repeated his view that he would not concern himself with LIV players until it was time.

“All fans want the best golfers in the world together. I think we have most of them, pretty close to all of them. And we're building a tour that attracts the best players in the world,” Rolapp said. "I think this new model will even improve upon that.

“But we do have to account for whatever lingering discipline is left, or rules that have been broken,” he said. “There’s scar tissue, and that has to be accounted for. That’s not to say we’re going to be punitive, it’s just that we’re a membership organization of rules.”

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