World's tallest basketball player, 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, is transferring from Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The world's tallest college basketball player is on the move.

Florida's Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 center from Canada and the most popular athlete on campus, announced Tuesday he is entering the transfer portal. The portal officially opens April 7.

Rioux played sparingly in two years with the Gators, redshirting as a true freshman during the team's national championship season and then getting on the court in mop-up duty this past season. He played 15 total minutes, finishing with seven points, six rebounds and an assist.

He set a Guinness World Record as the world's tallest teen before he stepped foot on campus. Now 20, he's looking for a chance to play more as a third-year sophomore.

“After taking time to reflect on my journey and what's best for my future, I've decided to enter the transfer portal,” Rioux wrote in an Instagram post.

Rioux became the tallest person to ever play college basketball when he made his debut in a 104-64 victory over North Florida last November. He scored three games later, making a free throw after getting fouled. He also recorded his first rebound.

Rioux is 2 inches (5 centimeters) taller than former NBA giants Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol, and 3 inches taller than popular big men Yao Ming, Tacko Fall and Shawn Bradley. He already owned a spot in the Guinness record book when he signed with Florida in 2024.

Golden gave Rioux the option of playing sparingly as a true freshman or taking a redshirt season and working on his game. Rioux chose the latter. Nonetheless, he was a walking viral video, from riding his custom-made bike on campus, to ducking under every doorway, to cutting down nets while standing flat-footed during Florida's NCAA Tournament run.

Golden made it clear before the season that Rioux would only play late in blowouts, the result of having all four frontcourt players returning. But Rioux doubled down on wanting to be at Florida and welcomed the challenge of playing against Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu and Micah Handlogten in practice and behind them in games.

He was always the bigger — literally — attraction.

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