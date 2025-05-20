Avery County Mental Health Resources

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is designed to meet the needs of adults, children and families experiencing a variety of problematic behaviors, thoughts and life patterns. We work to improve emotional stability and increase general functioning, as well as help clients identify, develop and increase the use of effective coping skills by emphasizing the existing strengths of the individual or family system.

Contact: 828-737-7888

Pathways Counseling and Wellness provides counseling, medication management, and evaluation to children, adults, families, and couples in the High Country and beyond. Each member of the group is licensed in their specialty area and maintains the ethical and professional standards of their area of expertise.

Contact: 828-898-4145

High Country Community Health provides individual counseling to address mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, panic, PTSD, trauma, stress, attention and concentration issues, addiction, and family/relationship concerns.

Contact: 828-737-0221

Mentor Behavioral Healthcare provides high-quality evidence-based psychological therapy and assessment for anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, mild autism, and more for children and adults.

Contact: 828-268-2172

Daymark Recovery Services is a non-profit organization established to provide comprehensive behavioral healthcare services as defined by those in the community in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment options.

Contact: 828-733-5889

