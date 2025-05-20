Burke County Mental Health Resources

A Caring Alternative is a well-established comprehensive care agency providing behavioral health and substance use disorder services to adults, adolescents, and children in Western North Carolina.

Contact: 828-437-3000

FOCUS Behavioral Health serves youth with various issues such as grief and loss, adjustment problems, poor social skills, sexual abuse issues, impulse control/hyperactivity, anger management, problems at home or at school as well as substance abuse services.

Contact: 828-439-8191

High Country Community Health provides individual counseling to address mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, panic, PTSD, trauma, stress, attention and concentration issues, addiction, and family/relationship concerns. They also offer consultation and recommendations to family members, significant others, and other healthcare providers.

Contact:828-608-0800

One Love Services is a mental health treatment provider serving Charlotte, NC & Morganton, NC. We offer mental health and substance abuse counseling for teens, adults and senior adults in private, caring and compassionate outpatient settings.

Contact: 828-433-4567

Catawba Valley Behavior Healthcare provides a continuum of high quality evidence–based, recovery-oriented behavioral and integrated health services to people in our community in need, promoting emotional, mental, physical and social health and functioning while respecting the dignity and rights of the unique individuals we serve.

Contact: 828-624-1900

Mentor Behavioral Healthcare provides high-quality evidence-based psychological therapy and assessment for anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, mild autism, and more for children and adults.

Contact: 828-268-2172

Aspire – Services include: Medication management, Cognitive-behavioral therapy, trauma- focused therapy, and play therapy, treatments in psychiatry including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), GeneSight testing to help you find the right medication based on your genetics, and flexible scheduling options to accommodate your busy life, including teletherapy appointments.

Contact: 828-544- 5101

Brighter House - a support system for people living with mental illness

Contact: 828-475-1880

My Next Steps - a full-service, outpatient addiction recovery center proudly serving the community of Morganton, North Carolina.

Contact: 828-608-0953

Broughton Hospital - The State Psychiatric Hospitals are an integral part of the North Carolina continuum of mental health service delivery. The three hospitals provide comprehensive inpatient mental health services to individuals who cannot be safely treated at a lower level of care.

Please see the website for contact based on specific services needed.

Contact: 828-608-4000

Partners Behavioral Health Management provides access to a team of professionals who can provide treatment in a home, office, or community setting. They offer a comprehensive clinical assessment, crisis evaluations and observations, facility-based crisis treatment for mental health or substance use issues, and also use a mobile crisis team.

Contact: 1-877-864-1454 (English) 1-800-735-2962; (Spanish) 1-888-825-6570

