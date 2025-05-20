Cabarrus County Mental Health Resources

PFLAG works to ensure that all people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer are not only valued by society, but take pride in and value themselves. They do this through providing peer-to-peer support, educating people on the issues that are important to the community, and advocating for inclusive policies and laws.

Daymark Recovery Services is a non-profit organization established to provide comprehensive behavioral healthcare services as defined by those in the community in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment options.

Cabarrus Center: 704-939-1100 (outpatient)

Cabarrus Facility Base: 704-933-3212 (inpatient)

Atrium Health Behavioral Health Psychiatry & Counseling Services provided for Depression, StressDementiaAnxiety/panic disorders, Anger control problems, Alcohol and substance abuse for adults, Psychotic disorders, Attention deficit disorder, Marital/relationship problems, Child behavior issues, Borderline personalities, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Chronic illness

Contact: 704-403-1800

RHA Health Services is a multi-state company providing a comprehensive network of support services for people with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities and those with behavioral health needs or substance use challenges. Our services are person-centered, outcome-driven and tailored to reflect our commitment to community inclusion, holistic, wrap-around support, and the integrated care model. We serve both children and adults and support every level of need.

Contact: 704-721-5551

Alternative Behavior Strategies, Inc. provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, psychological assessments, and other services for children with developmental delays and their families.

Contact: 704-780-4271

Center for Emotional Health provides access to clinicians who specialize in treating mental health disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, veteran mental health care, drug and alcohol treatment, and more.

Contact: 704-237-4240

Sims Consulting and Clinical Services Inc. provides quality mental health services to providers desiring consultation and to consumers seeking outpatient mental health care. The mission of SCCS is to provide professional, comprehensive services to all consumers. They serve children and adults, ages 4 years of age and older, and their families who are private pay, Medicaid members, state health plan, or have private insurance.

Contact: 704-630-6634

Genesis A New Beginning offers a variety of services including marriage and family counseling, anger management, treatment for depression, anxiety, and PTSD, group therapy, sex offender relapse prevention therapy, and more.

Contact: 704-720-7770

McCombs Counseling, Consulting and Training has counselors who have experience treating a variety of mental health issues, including physical, sexual, and substance abuse, children of alcoholics and codependency, anxiety and dpression, emotional and behavioral problems, eating disorders, addictions, couples counseling and dysfunctional family issues, and more.

Contact: 704-933-007

Partners Behavioral Health Management provides access to a team of professionals who can provide treatment in a home, office, or community setting. They offer a comprehensive clinical assessment, crisis evaluations and observations, facility-based crisis treatment for mental health or substance use issues, and also use a mobile crisis team.

Contact: 1-877-864-1454 (English); 1-800-735-2962; (Spanish) 1-888-825-6570

Cabarrus Health Alliance (LiVe Well Counseling ) – supports mental health and substance use services offered in Cabarrus County. LiVe Well Counseling is a service of the Cabarrus Health Alliance with the primary goal of providing outpatient behavioral health services (therapy) for ANYONE 5 and older in our community who is interested in improving their overall mental wellness.

Contact: 704-920-1000

LifeStance Health - offers compassionate care and deep expertise in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). We offer Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) near Concord, NC at our mental health care clinics and online. Our multidisciplinary team of providers ensures personalized support all the way. Take the first step towards mental well-being.

Contact: 866-313-1899

The International Center for Wellness - is a community-based mental health counseling agency focused on encompassing a self-directed, multidimensional and holistic approach to Wellness. We encourage increased resiliency, and self-management of behavioral health.

Contact: 704-918-5494

Carolina Healthy Hearts and Minds - is a licensed counseling agency serving those in Concord, Charlotte, and all surrounding areas.

· Clinical Supervision

· Grief Counseling

· Couples Counseling

· Depression and Anxiety

· Parent Education and Coaching

· Adjustment Disorder

Contact: 980-263-9065

Peak Wellness Clinic -strives to serve the patient as we offer both medical and psychiatric services. Our psychiatric offers medication management provided by board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioners to treat a variety of mental health problems. In conjunction with medication management, we offer a variety of counseling approaches to complement our whole person centered approach.

Contact: 980-859 2230

Victory Family Counseling - is a team of multicultural, inclusive therapists dedicated to helping you achieve your mental health goals. Our highly trained and compassionate professionals specialize in a wide range of therapeutic approaches, offering mental health services both in person at our Concord, North Carolina office and via Telehealth to individuals throughout the North Carolina and South Carolina area. Whether you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, or relationship issues, we’re here to support you every step of the way.

Contact: 704-918-9741

Concord Counseling Services – is a client-centered mental health counseling practice in Concord, NC. Works with clients dealing with depression, anxiety, lost sense of self, personality disorders, substance use issues, family systems problems, and communication needs.

Contact: 704-918-5584

