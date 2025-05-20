Caldwell County Mental Health Resources

New Directions Counseling Services is a private practice dedicated to providing professional counseling and assessment services to children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families.

Contact: 828-754-6087

Jonas Hill Hospital - sits on Caldwell Memorial Hospital’s main campus in Lenoir, NC. The unit has 27 beds and offers adult inpatient psychiatric hospitalization to patients ages 18 to 64.

Conditions We Treat

- Anxiety

- Bipolar disorders

- Depression

- Co-occurring mental health / substance use disorders

- Physical and Sexual Abuse

- Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

- Schizophrenia / psychotic disorders

- Suicidal or Homicidal Thoughts

Contact: 828-757-5100

Behavioral Health Services - Caldwell Comprehensive Care Center: Lenoir Behavioral Health Office, 24/7 Behavioral Health Urgent Care, Facility-Based Crisis Foothills Regional Treatment Center.

Contact: 828-394-5563

NC Families United - We’re on a mission to connect families with community partners, offering a matchmaking service for behavioral and mental health challenges—because every family deserves a reliable guide by their side!

Contact: 980-349-5333

Vaya Health - Anyone living in Vaya Health’s region can call our toll-free, 24/7 Behavioral Health Crisis Line at 1-800-849-6127. Your call is confidential. You will speak with a trained professional who can provide immediate crisis intervention by telephone and arrange a face-to-face assessment, based on need, for Vaya members.

Contact: 1-800-962-9003

Carolina Residential Services - PSR is designed to promote an increase in quality of life for those with mental health concerns and illness. However, our starting point in service provision is focusing on a person’s assessed strengths, rather than a focus on their present barriers, diagnoses, or deficits. Our goal is to help others reach their potential across crucial life domains such as; Independent living skills, Family integration and interaction, Physical health, Peer support and involvement, Educational goals, Employment skills, and Recreation and Leisure interests.

Contact: 828-572-2333

