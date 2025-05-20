Catawba County Mental Health Resources

Monarch offers behavioral health services that cover mental health services and substance use disorders. Mental health services cover anxiety disorders, depression and a variety of other mental illnesses. Crisis Services, Enhanced Services, Outpatient Services, Peer Support Specialist Certification Training, Residential Options, Stanly Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

Center for Emotional Support provides access to clinicians who specialize in treating mental health disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, veteran mental health care, drug and alcohol treatment, and more.

Contact: 704-237-4240

Catawba Valley Behavior Healthcare provides a continuum of high quality evidence–based, recovery-oriented behavioral and integrated health services to people in our community in need, promoting emotional, mental, physical and social health and functioning while respecting the dignity and rights of the unique individuals we serve.

Contact: 828-695-5900

Frye Regional Medical Center -we know good health includes good mental health. Depending on circumstances and the severity of symptoms, individuals may benefit from professional behavioral health treatment. Our team of experienced and compassionate psychiatrists, physicians, therapists, nurses and support staff works with adults ages 18+ through a multi-disciplinary approach to care. The path to better mental wellness begins here.

Contact: 828-375-5719

Family Guidance Center offers professionally trained staff to help children, adults, and families heal emotional wounds and cope with life’s challenges. Our services are confidential and are offered on a sliding fee scale.

Contact: 828-322-1400

Integrated Care of Greater Hickory have counselors who are specialists in Substance Use Disorders, Anxiety, Depression, PTSD, and other behavioral health conditions. We have specialists that work with adolescents also for a multitude of conditions.

Contact: 828-322-5915

Cornerstone Counseling Center addresses the spiritual, psychological and educational needs of individuals, families and churches. We believe there is a need for mental health professionals to draw upon both Scriptural and psychological expertise when assisting clients. Needs range from clients who seek progressive life coaching to those experiencing the most devastating life traumas. We provide a safe place to process and navigate life’s transitions and issues.

Contact: 828-322-4941

New Directions Counseling Services is a private practice dedicated to providing professional counseling and assessment services to children, adolescents, adults, couples and families.

Contact: 828-267-1740

Hickory Psychiatric Center offers services to help in the treatment of stress management, anxiety, mood disorders, medication management and monitoring, therapy, and other behavioral health issues.

Contact: 828-324-9900

Family NET provides an array of preventive and mental health services for children and families. Our primary focus is to support and strengthen families who are engaged with Catawba County Social Services.

Contact: 828-695-5600

La Bella Vita provides counseling and life enrichment services for children, teens, adults, families, couples, groups and supervision for interns. We provide services in a safe atmosphere welcoming diversity in culture, in sexual orientation, religion, and other factors of difference.

Contact: 828-323-8482

Crossroads Counseling Center offers access to clinicians specially trained to provide services to people of all ages – from early childhood through adolescence and adulthood. We work with with people to help identify their strengths and resolve difficulties they are struggling with – grief and loss, divorce, depression, anxiety, Sexual and Physical Abuse, Brain Injury Rehabilitation and Counseling, Mild to Severe Attachment Problems, Domestic Violence, Parenting and Child Behavior Issues, Dissociative Disorders, Spiritual Issues, Trauma Recovery, Autism Spectrum, Early Childhood Issues, Court Assessments, Conflict Resolution.

Contact: 828-327-6633

Center for Emotional Health provides access to clinicians who specialize in treating mental health disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, veteran mental health care, drug and alcohol treatment and more.

Contact: 828-820-8066

CTS Health is a premier integrated healthcare agency that provides an array of mental, medical, and social health services through community outpatient and specialty foster care.

Contact: 828-758-1320

Kintegra provides medical, dental, behavioral health counseling and other specialty services in several convenient locations across Alexander, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Iredell, and Lincoln Counties.

Hickory Contact: 828-624-0550

Catawba Valley Health System - Psychiatry services caregivers understand the special, and often critical, needs of our patients. Admissions are accepted on a 24-hour basis with free intake assessment. Inpatient services allow practitioners to admit patients to the hospital for short-term intensive evaluation, crisis intervention, and/or medical detoxification.

Contact: 828.326.3700

Catawba Valley Neurofeedback and Counseling - neurofeedback therapy optimizes brain function to improve symptoms related to ADHD, PTSD, Mood Disorders, Anxiety, Depression, Traumatic Brain Injury, and much more.

Contact: 828-270-3543

Apogee Behavioral Medicine – offers a multitude of services, ranging from medication management, psychotherapy, family counseling, and transcranial magnetic stimulation. We also offer telepsychiatry visits across all North Carolina.

Contact: 828-503-0008

Catawba Valley Resource Interventions and Counseling - Our mission is to provide high-quality mental health services to individuals and families in our community. We will strive to create a safe and supportive environment where clients can process their feelings, gain insight, and work towards improving their overall well-being.

Contact: 828-572-9350

Partners - We help our members and their families get the mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities and substance use disorder services and supports that they need.

Contact: 1-888-235-4673

New Perspectives Mental Health Services – Based in Charlotte but can telehealth all over the state. Specialties include: Anxiety​, Life Transitions,​ Relationship issues​, Self-esteem/ confidence​​, Identity formation​, Career exploration

Contact: 704-286-6677

Thrive Counseling and Wellness - offers mental health services for Individuals, Couples, Families and Children/Adolescents. Our therapists utilize person-centered, strengths-based approaches that are backed by empirically evidenced therapeutic models. We realize that a therapist is not a “cookie-cutter” fit and that each client will need an individualized approach to treatment, therefore, our therapists have a multitude of other modalities that they are able to utilize to best meet the needs of the client they are working with in session. We have therapists trained in CBT, DBT, Play Therapy, EMDR, Brainspotting, Gottman, IFS, EFT, Expressive Arts, Triple P Parenting and many others that will be incorporated in your individualized treatment plan.

DLA Counseling – our services include:

DWI Assessments

Substance Use Assessments

Alcohol and Drug Programs

Anger Management

Child Custody Evaluations

Individual Therapy

Couples (Marriage) Counseling

Family Counseling

Employee Assistance

Contact: 828-465-1007

The Cognitive Connection - provides fully integrated services including: primary care, psychiatric services, behavioral health, women’s health, weight loss, and sick visits.

Contact: 828-327-6026

Practical Counseling - Clinical Services Offered:

· Individual Mental Health and Addictions Counseling

· Life Coaching

· Therapy For Therapists

· On-site Critical Incident Response (West Central NC)

· Mental Health-Related Education and Training

Contact: 828-201-2778

Walk With Me healing Steps - Our mission is to provide equine-assisted or nature-based mental health and wellness services regardless of financial barriers.

Contact: 828-330-4152

