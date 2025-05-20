Iredell County Mental Health Resources

Daymark Recovery Services is a non-profit organization established to provide comprehensive behavioral healthcare services as defined by those in the community in need of mental health or substance abuse treatment options.

Contact: 704-873-1239

Partners Behavioral Health Management provides access to a team of professionals who can provide treatment in a home, office, or community setting. They offer a comprehensive clinical assessment, crisis evaluations and observations, facility-based crisis treatment for mental health or substance use issues, and also use a mobile crisis team.

Contact: 1-888-235-HOPE (4673)

Center for Emotional Health provides access to clinicians who specialize in treating mental health disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, veteran mental health care, drug and alcohol treatment, and more.

Contact: 704-237-4240

Mastor Mental Health provides services to help treat anxiety and panic disorders, depression, crisis and trauma, obsessive compulsive disorders, post traumatic stress disorder, relationship issues, schizophrenia, sexuality, and more.

Contact: 704-662-6500

RHA Health Services is a multi-state company providing a comprehensive network of support services for people with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities and those with behavioral health needs or substance use challenges. Our services are person-centered, outcome-driven and tailored to reflect our commitment to community inclusion, holistic, wrap-around support, and the integrated care model. We serve both children and adults and support every level of need.

Contact: 704-872-3257

Kintegra provides medical, dental, behavioral health counseling and other specialty services in several convenient locations across Alexander, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Iredell, and Lincoln Counties.

Contact: 704-878-5300

Best Life Mental Health and Wellness – Services include: Attention Deficit Disorder / ADHD, Autism / Spectrum Disorder Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Disruptive Mood Disorder Intermittent Explosive Disorder, Anxiety, Depression OCD, Panic Disorder, Phobias, Cyclothemia, Bipolar I / II, Schizophrenia, Eating disorders/ Binge eating

https://www.bestlifementalhealth.com/

Contact: 704-992-7899

Iredell Davis Behavioral Health Hospital – We focus on helping individuals achieve optimal mental health in a professional and caring environment, serving both adult and geriatric patients. Our interdisciplinary behavioral health team provides stabilization, evaluation, planning, and treatment services in a safe and secure environment.

https://www.iredelldavis.org/

Contact: 704-838-7461

Iredell Psychiatry

https://www.iredellpsychiatry.com/

Contact: 704-380-3620

LifeStance Health Therapists & Psychiatrists in Statesville, NC – for a full list of Psychiatrists, follow the link for services and contact information.

Bennett Counseling & Wellness - Through engaging, intentional conversation Bennett Counseling & Wellness provides you with the necessary tools to better your life and relationships. We strive to bring hope to those that feel hopeless and reconciliation into broken relationships.

https://bennettcounselingandwellness.com/

Contact: 980-223-8930

A Caring Alternative - is a well-established comprehensive care agency providing behavioral health and substance use disorder services to adults, adolescents, and children in Western North Carolina.

Contact: Office: 828-608-3611, Crisis: 828-807-4690

Wellstream Group - Offers Counseling, Coaching, Consulting, Employee Assistance and other therapeutic health services, to individuals, groups, families and organizations. Each WellStreams Practitioner is here to collaborate with you in their specialty areas to help you achieve wholeness

Center For Emotional Health - Whether you’re battling depression or helping a loved one overcome substance abuse, carrying this burden can feel overwhelming. However, you don’t have to go through these challenges on your own.

Center for Emotional Health is here to lend a helping hand. Our organization is dedicated to serving our patients with the highest level of treatment and support for mental health and addiction recovery.

Contact: 704-237-4240

Lake City Psychiatry - In-person and telehealth appointments, Referrals for case-specific counselors, therapists, and psychologists, Evidence-based medication management, Comprehensive psychiatric evaluations with differential diagnoses and treatment plan, Documentation for emotional support animals, Pre-surgical psychological evaluations, Genetic testing for psychotropic medications

Contact: 704-251-9123

