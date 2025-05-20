Lancaster County Mental Health Resources

Catawba Community Mental Health Center provides outpatient assessment and treatment services to adults with serious mental illness, children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbances, and their families. All services aim to support the recovery of persons with mental illness.

Contact: 803-285-7456

Affinity Health Center offers Mental Health Counseling.

Local: (803) 909-6363

Toll Free: (877) 647-6363

NAMI Piedmont Tri-County: Psychosocial treatments include different types of psychotherapy and social and vocational training, and aim to provide support, education and guidance to people with mental illness and their families. Psychosocial treatments are an effective way to improve the quality of life for individuals with mental illness and their families. They can lead to fewer hospitalizations and less difficulties at home, at school and at work.

Contact: 803-762-9165

Sky Care Services offers help with depression, anxiety, stress, intimacy and trust, self-esteem, healthy boundaries, grief, loss, loneliness, loving without addiction, career conflicts, codependence, children’s aggression, lying, stealing, discipline issues and differences, school difficulties, teen problems, communication struggles, difficulties with friends, bed-wetting/soiling, temper tantrums, drug & alcohol use, issues related to life-threatening or chronic illness, separation, divorce, concerns involving elder care.

Contact: 803-587-8036

Rebound Behavioral Health provides services to help with medication management, self-harming, suicidal ideation, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder, elderly persons disoders, and mood disorders.

Contact: 844-276-7141

The Right Direction is a social services agency committed to providing a multitude of services to strengthen and empower the community. We provide superior behavioral health and mental health services in addition to a therapeutic afterschool enrichment program for children and adolescent with an identified diagnosis.

Contact: 803-639-7700

